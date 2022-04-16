Left Menu

Mumbai: Nigerian man held with cocaine, mephedrone worth Rs 30.20 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 16:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A Nigerian national was held in Andheri West in Mumbai allegedly with 200 grams of mephedrone and 34 grams of cocaine cumulatively worth Rs 30.20 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.

Oliver Diba Nikki (42) was held on Friday evening from a bus stop near Azad Nagar metro station by the Marol unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell, he said.

''He has told us he was released in December 2021 in an NDPS Act case and had gone back to drug peddling. We seized 200 grams of mephedrone and 34 grams of cocaine cumulatively valued at Rs 30.20 lakh from him,'' he added.

