Mumbai: Nigerian man held with cocaine, mephedrone worth Rs 30.20 lakh
- Country:
- India
A Nigerian national was held in Andheri West in Mumbai allegedly with 200 grams of mephedrone and 34 grams of cocaine cumulatively worth Rs 30.20 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.
Oliver Diba Nikki (42) was held on Friday evening from a bus stop near Azad Nagar metro station by the Marol unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell, he said.
''He has told us he was released in December 2021 in an NDPS Act case and had gone back to drug peddling. We seized 200 grams of mephedrone and 34 grams of cocaine cumulatively valued at Rs 30.20 lakh from him,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagar metro
- an NDPS Act
- Andheri West
- Azad
- Mumbai
- Anti Narcotics Cell
- Marol
- Nigerian
ALSO READ
Mumbai Metro rail-3 underground project may take at least two more years to complete: Official
IPL 2022: Fleming compares dew in Mumbai's ground to Niagra Falls
One pc metro cess on property registrations in Mumbai, three Maha cities back after COVID-19 break
Indian Railways plans to implement 'Kavach' on Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah corridors: Govt to RS
Uber rides to cost more, company hikes fares by 15 pc in Mumbai