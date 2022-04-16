60-year-old man shot dead in Kokrajhar, son injured

A 60-year-old man was shot dead and his son critically injured in Kokrajhar district of Assam, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Kachudola village in Kazigaon police station area around 10 pm on Friday, they said.

Some people knocked on the door of Benu Ch Rabha, who along with his family were sleeping at that time, Additional Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panesar said.

''Once he opened the door, the gunmen opened fire at him. Rabha died on the spot and his son Hiro Jyoti Rabha (23) sustained a bullet injury on his left leg. He was immediately shifted to the civil hospital in Dhubri,'' Panesar said.

The motive behind the murder is not yet known and those involved in the shooting are being identified, he said.

An investigation is underway, he added.

