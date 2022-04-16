Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 21:17 IST
Gold worth over Rs 15 lakh seized at Jaipur airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Customs officials have seized over 292 grams of gold valued at Rs 15.95 lakh from a passenger, who arrived at Jaipur International Airport from Dubai on Saturday.

The passenger was carrying 64 pieces of solid fine gold with white polish, which were concealed inside bracelets. The gold was detected during checking, official sources said.

"The smuggled gold collectively weighing 292.270 grams, valued at Rs 15,95,794 was recovered which has been seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962," they said.

