Court sentences man to 25-years imprisonment for raping 3-year-old girl

A POCSO court in Bihars Gaya district on Saturday sentenced a man to 25-years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a three-year-old girl.Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO court Judge Ashutosh Kumar Upadhyay also ordered the convict, Vinay Manjhi, a resident of Wazirganj area in Gaya, to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

PTI | Gaya | Updated: 16-04-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 22:13 IST
A POCSO court in Bihar's Gaya district on Saturday sentenced a man to 25-years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a three-year-old girl.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Judge Ashutosh Kumar Upadhyay also ordered the convict, Vinay Manjhi, (a resident of Wazirganj area in Gaya), to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. Besides, the judge instructed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to sexual assault survivor, said Kamlesh Kumar Sinha, prosecutor’s lawyer.

''The incident took place on June 13, 2020 when the victim was playing in her house. She was alone at that time. The convict took her inside a room, closed the doors and raped the three-year-old girl. When her mother came, the convict fled from the spot”, said Sinha. When the mother noticed that her daughter was crying and there were bloodstains on her clothes, she immediately took her to the nearest government hospital, he said, adding that after medical examination a case was lodged against Manjhi with the local police station and he was arrested.

