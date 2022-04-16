UP police issues state-wide alert after Jahangirpuri violence on Hanuman Jayanti

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday issued a state-wide alert after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday.

UP’s Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said senior officials in the field have been asked to keep a close watch on sensitive areas of their respective districts after Delhi’s Jahangirpuri incident.

''The officials, especially in districts adjoining Delhi, have been asked to stay prepared to avert any kind of untoward incident anywhere in the state,'' the officer said. The officers have also been asked to stay mobile and maintain area domination, he said.

Violence broke out in Jahangirpuri of Delhi earlier in the day allegedly after an attack on a procession, being taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. PTI CDN RAX RAX

