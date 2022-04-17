Delhi Police: Attempt made to create communal tension in Jahangirpuri

After 14 people were arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case, Delhi police on Sunday said that there was an attempt to create communal tension by stone-pelting on Hanuman Jayanti, claimed the FIR copy of the incident filed by Inspector Rajeev Ranjan. "The procession was underway peacefully; when it reached near C-Block mosque, a man along with 4-5 other people started arguing with those taking part in the procession", added the police.

The police further stated that later, stone pelting started from both sides. "Police engaged in security for the religious procession separated the two groups but after some time clashes erupted between the two sides. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there was an attempt to create communal tension by stone-pelting," as per the police.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area after the incident of violence and stone-pelting erupted following a clash between two groups during Shobha Yatra on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Noida Police is on alert mode and a flag march was conducted to create an atmosphere of faith and security among the public.

"After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order). Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak said that the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources. (ANI)

