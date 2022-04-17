Left Menu

Jahangirpuri violence: NCPCR seeks registration of FIR against those who involved children

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 18:06 IST
Jahangirpuri violence: NCPCR seeks registration of FIR against those who involved children
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday sought registration of an FIR against those who allegedly involved children during the violence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri a day before.

In a letter to the Delhi police commissioner, the NCPCR said many children can be seen pelting stones and also seen as part of the mob that started the violence.

The Commission noted that use of children is a crime under the Juvenile Justice Act and sought an FIR against persons who are found to be in violation of the Act.

''An action taken report should be submitted to the Commission within seven days of receipt of this letter,'' it said.

According to the police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between the two communities in Jahangirpuri here. Some vehicles were also torched.

The Delhi Police has arrested 14 people, including one of the ''main conspirators'' behind the clashes and another person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, officials said on Sunday.

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in the Jahangirpuri area. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, a police officer said.

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022