Ukrainian prime minister says forces in Mariupol have not surrendered -ABC
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:14 IST
Remaining Ukrainian forces in the southern port of Mariupol are still fighting and continue to defy a Russian demand that they surrender, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday. "The city still has not fallen," Shmyhal told ABC's "This Week" program, adding that Ukrainian soldiers continue to control some parts of the city.
Shmyhal said that he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.
