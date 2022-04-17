Left Menu

Ukrainian prime minister says forces in Mariupol have not surrendered -ABC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:14 IST
Ukrainian prime minister says forces in Mariupol have not surrendered -ABC
  • Country:
  • United States

Remaining Ukrainian forces in the southern port of Mariupol are still fighting and continue to defy a Russian demand that they surrender, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday. "The city still has not fallen," Shmyhal told ABC's "This Week" program, adding that Ukrainian soldiers continue to control some parts of the city.

Shmyhal said that he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022