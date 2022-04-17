Mizoram celebrates Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ for the redemption of mankind, was celebrated across Christian-majority Mizoram in the usual festive spirit after it was observed in a low-key manner in the last two years due to coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The celebrations began on Saturday night with Catholic Church members holding Easter vigil. Sunrise services were organised by the youth wings of both the Presbyterian and the Baptist Churches in their respective local churches.

Bands of different corps of the Salvation Army in various parts of the state on Sunday morning came out on the streets playing the hymn ''He's arisen''. Special prayer services were held by the churches of different denominations. Congregational service (Zaikhawm), which could not be organised for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held in the churches.

While some churches held community feasts, most of them organised high tea to mark the occasion. Families host an elaborate lunch for near and dear ones on this day. PTI COR MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)