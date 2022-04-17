IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs PBKS
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma c Shahrukh Khan b Rahul Chahar 31 Kane Williamson c Dhawan b Rabada 3 Rahul Tripathi c Shahrukh Khan b Rahul Chahar 34 Aiden Markram not out 41 Nicholas Pooran not out 35 Extras: (LB-1, W-7) 8 Total: (3 wkts, 18.5 Overs) 152 Fall of Wickets: 14-1, 62-2, 77-3 Bowler: Vaibhav Arora 3.5-0-35-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-29-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-28-2, Odean Smith 1-0-8-0, Liam Livingstone 2-0-19-0.
