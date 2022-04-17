Ahead of GMC polls, Assam CM promises improved infrastructure

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday started his campaign for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, promising improved infrastructure for people. Sarma addressed several rallies in different parts of the city, including Narengi and Chandmari areas.

After addressing a meeting, he tweeted: "Kicked off my campaign for candidates of @BJP4Assam-led alliance in #GMCElection by addressing a rally at Narangi.

"In next 4 years, we promise to set up Govt hospitals, provide drinking water to maximum households, and improve other infrastructure facilities in the GMC wards." He also assured of adequate government funds for undertaking the developmental works.

"There'll be no dearth of funds for devp work in the wards. To decongest the city, Govt offices will be shifted to Betkuchi," the chief minister wrote.

Expressing satisfaction at the public turnout at his rally in Chandmari, Sarma wrote, "I am confident that all the candidates of @BJP4Assam-led alliance will sweep the polls to be held on April 22." Election for all 60 wards of GMC is scheduled on April 22 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on April 24, the Assam State Election Commission had announced earlier.

A total of 7,96,829 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 789 polling stations. The Commission has decided to use EVMs in the election. PTI SSG MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

