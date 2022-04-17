Left Menu

Maha: Teenage boy drowns in swimming pool of his residential complex

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-04-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 22:15 IST
  Country:
  India

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a housing complex at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The victim, Ayush Amit Gosh, who lived in the same residential complex with his parents, had gone to swim in the pool in the evening when the incident happened, an official of Khadakpada police station said.

The people present at the spot later took him out of water and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding that the body was later sent to a government medical facility for post-mortem. A case of accidental death was registered and investigation into the incident was on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

