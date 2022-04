QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER CO:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 389 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 372 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Earnings per Share amounted to QAR 0.35 as of March 31 versus Earnings per Share QAR 0.34 for the same period in 2021.

