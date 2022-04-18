Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Twelve injured, 10 by gunfire, in shooting at South Carolina shopping mall

Twelve people were injured, 10 of them by gunfire, in a shooting that erupted on Saturday inside a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, and three people were taken into custody, police said. Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook said the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall was not believed to have been a random act of violence but rather stemmed from "some kind of conflict" among a group of armed individuals who knew each other.

U.S. arrests 210,000 migrants at Mexico border in March, rivaling record highs

U.S. border authorities arrested 210,000 migrants attempting to cross the border with Mexico in March, the highest monthly total in two decades and underscoring challenges in the coming months for U.S. President Joe Biden. The March total is a 24% increase from the same month a year earlier, when 169,000 migrants were picked up at the border, the start of a rise in migration that left thousands unaccompanied children stuck in crowded border patrol stations for days while they awaited placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters.

Athletics-Runners 'pumped' as Boston Marathon returns to April

The Boston Marathon returns to its traditional April date for the first time in three years on Monday with the fastest field in the race's history, boasting a star-studded slate of previous champions and Olympic medalists. Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir leads the women's field hot off her Tokyo Olympic gold medal and New York City Marathon victory last year, while local hero Molly Seidel is looking to build off her bronze medal at that Olympics and triumph in her first Boston Marathon.

Police hunt for Pittsburgh party shooters who killed 2, injured several

Police were searching for the shooters who opened fire at a house party in the East Allegheny neighborhood of Pittsburgh that left two young people dead in the early hours of Sunday. The two victims were both under 18 while eight more sustained gunshot wounds, police said, revising an earlier tally. An additional five were injured as they jumped out of windows or otherwise tried to flee gunfire that erupted at the short-term rental property where hundreds of people, mostly juveniles, had gathered at a large party.

