Delhi police chief visits cop injured in Jahangirpuri violence, assures him all support

Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana visited sub-inspector Meda Lal, who was injured during the communal violence in Jahangirpuri, and assured him the department would provide him all support, officials said Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 11:01 IST
Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana visited sub-inspector Meda Lal, who was injured during the communal violence in Jahangirpuri, and assured him the department would provide him all support, officials said Monday. The police commissioner enquired about Lal's wellbeing and told him that the entire force is proud of his courage and sense of duty which helped in quickly controlling the unruly mob, according to a statement.

''He assured him of all possible support and assistance from the department during these testing times,'' it said.

Lal received a gunshot injury during clashes that broke out between two communities when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through localities in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. Seven other police personnel and a local resident were injured in the violence. The Delhi Police have arrested 21 people, including the person who allegedly fired a bullet that hit the sub-inspector, and the ''main conspirators'' behind the clashes. Two juveniles have also been apprehended in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

