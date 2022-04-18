Terrorist associate arrested in J-K, arms recovered
A terrorist associate was arrested in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.
Arms and ammunition including a Chinese Pistol, two pistol magazines, 13 live rounds of nine mm and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession, a police official said The official said that at a checkpoint established at Sonmullah crossing in Handwara on Sunday, security forces intercepted the terrorist associate, who on seeing a joint naka party, tried to flee. However, the forces apprehended him, he said.
Affiliation and involvement of the terrorist associate identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar was being ascertained.
A case has been registered and investigation initiated.
