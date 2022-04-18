Ukraine calls for humanitarian corridor from Mariupol steel plant

Ukraine on Monday called for Russia to facilitate a humanitarian corridor for evacuees from the besieged port city of Mariupol and one from the steel plant that is the city's last significant area of Ukrainian resistance.

"We demand an urgent humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal plant for women, children, and other civilians," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.

