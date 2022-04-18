Left Menu

With Lt Gen Manoj Pande's elevation, all three service chiefs to be from 61st NDA batch

The three service chiefs of the Indian armed forces will be from the 61st batch of the National Defense Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, after the Army chief-designate Lt Gen Manoj Pandey takes over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff on April 30.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Admiral Hari Kumar (left to right). Image Credit: ANI
The three service chiefs of the Indian armed forces will be from the 61st batch of the National Defense Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, after the Army chief-designate Lt Gen Manoj C Pande takes over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff on April 30. Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari are also from the same NDA course, defence officials said.

While Lt Gen Pande is from the Lima squadron, the two other chiefs are from the Juliet squadron of NDA.

Officials said the three chiefs being course-mates would help in further improving the jointness among the three services and it would be of great importance when the three services are working towards the creation of integrated theatre commands. (ANI)

