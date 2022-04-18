Left Menu

One held for opening fire during Jahangirpuri clash: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man who was seen opening fire during a clash in the citys Jahangirpuri area, officials said. The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they added.A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri.

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city's Jahangirpuri area, officials said. The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they added.

''A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri. He has been apprehended on Monday by the special staff of northwest district from Mangal Bazaar Road and one sophisticated pistol was recovered from his possession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

A case under section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered. Sonu has disclosed that he had fired his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the incident. Further investigation is in progress, the DCP said. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

