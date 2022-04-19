White House: judge's ruling on mask mandate for planes, trains is "disappointing"
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 01:58 IST
The White House on Monday called a federal judge's ruling overturning a mask mandate for U.S. transportation systems "disappointing," and said it is continuing to review information related to the order
"We're continuing to recommend people wear masks," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
