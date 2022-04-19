Ukraine says no safe corridors agreed for civilians for third successive day
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-04-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 11:59 IST
Ukraine was for the third successive day unable to secure Russia's agreement on establishing any humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians trapped in cities and towns, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday.
