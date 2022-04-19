Left Menu

China to increase coordination with Russia, says senior Chinese diplomat

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-04-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 12:32 IST
China told Russia it will continue to increase "strategic coordination" with it regardless of international volatility, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng gave this assurance to the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, on Monday, the statement said.

