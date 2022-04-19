China, Solomons sign security pact, says Chinese foreign ministry
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022
China has signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
The agreement has sparked concerns among U.S. allies Australia and New Zealand about Chinese influence in a region where they have for decades held strong sway.
The Pacific island nation switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taiwan in 2019. After it was rocked by anti-Chinese violence in November, China donated anti-riot gear and offered to send police advisers.
