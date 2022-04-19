Left Menu

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 19-04-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 15:29 IST
Assam: Suspected drugs peddler injured in police firing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected drugs peddler was injured in firing when he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Tuesday.

The suspected peddler and another accused were apprehended on Monday with 100 grams of drugs in Khatkhati police station area, they said.

On the basis of information provided by one of the arrested, a police team was taking him to apprehend his associate from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland, they said.

When the vehicle stopped for some time, the accused pushed aside the police personnel and ran off towards a nearby forest, police said.

''When he refused to stop to our warnings, we had to fire at him and he was injured in his leg,'' a police officer said.

At present, he is being treated at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital.

Altogether 44 people have been killed and at least 108 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office in May 2021.

