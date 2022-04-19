Left Menu

Patricia De Lille to inspect damages caused by KZN floods

Cabinet has declared a National State of Disaster in response to the floods, which have caused widespread damage in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:01 IST
The President noted extensive damage to public infrastructure, including schools, health facilities, police stations and magistrates’ courts. Image Credit: Twitter(@kzncogta)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Patricia de Lille, and Deputy Minister Noxolo Kiviet, will today inspect damages caused by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Management representatives of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) entities in the built environment as well as Infrastructure South Africa head, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and his team will join the minister to assess the damage and formulate a plan to build bridges and repair damaged buildings.

So far around 50 government-owned buildings have been affected by flooding.

On 11 and 12 April 2022, parts of KwaZulu-Natal received between 200 and 400 millimetres of rainfall in a 24-hour period, which affected all parts of the province.

Cabinet has declared the National State of Disaster in response to the floods, which have caused widespread damage in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape.

In an address to the nation on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said 443 people have lost their lives in KwaZulu-Natal, with approximately 48 people still missing or unaccounted for. One death has also been reported in the Eastern Cape.

The entire eThekwini metro and the districts of iLembe, Ugu, King Cetshwayo and uMgungundlovu were reported as being the most affected by the floods.

The President noted extensive damage to public infrastructure, including schools, health facilities, police stations and magistrates' courts.

The Minister will also visit three sites where new bridges will be installed as part of the existing Welisizwe Rural Bridges programme in the province.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

