Left Menu

TN making rapid progress in industry, share in FDI increased, says CM

Tamil Nadu is making rapid progress on the industrial front particularly in obtaining more investments and the states share in the countrys foreign direct investment FDI increased to 5 percent from 4 in the past, due to proactive initiatives, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.Asserting that the robust growth would pave way for development and in ensuring jobs for youth, he said what is of paramount importance now is to bring the investment into the state for which the firms have committed to.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:07 IST
TN making rapid progress in industry, share in FDI increased, says CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is making rapid progress on the industrial front particularly in obtaining more investments and the state's share in the country's foreign direct investment (FDI) increased to 5 percent from 4 in the past, due to proactive initiatives, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

Asserting that the robust growth would pave way for development and in ensuring jobs for youth, he said what is of paramount importance now is to bring the investment into the state for which the firms have committed to. ''We have transformed the industrial scenario by signing 130 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with companies with a cumulative investment of over Rs 68,375 crore with employment opportunities for over 2.05 lakh people,'' the Chief Minister told the Assembly.

Intervening the speech of former AIADMK Minister K P Munusamy during the debate in the Assembly on the demand for grants to industries department, Stalin said Tamil Nadu's share in FDI increased to 5 percent from 4 in the past. ''After returning from my overseas trip to UAE to sign MoUs, I had said my government had achieved in 10 months' time what your (AIADMK) government had not done during 10 years of rule,'' he said refuting a charge made by Munusamy.

Agreeing with the former Minister that mere signing of MoU will not bring industrial ventures to the state and that the deals would take shape gradually, the Chief Minister said he was confident that his government, especially the Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and his team would transform Tamil Nadu into a number one state in the country in terms of industrial activity. ''Law and order is very important for sustaining industrial development. We are working hard on this front. I call upon the opposition members too to strive and encourage industrial growth,'' the CM urged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022