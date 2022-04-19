Miftah Ismail takes charge as Pakistan's new finance minister - finance ministry

Pakistani businessman and economist Miftah Ismail took charge as the country's new finance minister on Tuesday, hours after the country's new cabinet was sworn in, the finance ministry said.

A statement from the ministry said Ismail had met China's top diplomat in Pakistan in his capacity as finance minister.

Ismail, 57, is tasked with stabilizing a troubled economy and restarting talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)