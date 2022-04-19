Miftah Ismail takes charge as Pakistan's new finance minister - finance ministry
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 19-04-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:23 IST
Pakistani businessman and economist Miftah Ismail took charge as the country's new finance minister on Tuesday, hours after the country's new cabinet was sworn in, the finance ministry said.
A statement from the ministry said Ismail had met China's top diplomat in Pakistan in his capacity as finance minister.
Ismail, 57, is tasked with stabilizing a troubled economy and restarting talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
