Ukraine receives 76 Ukrainan prisoners of war in swap with Russia

Russia handed over 60 soldiers and 16 civilians to Ukraine in an exchange for prisoners of war, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister said on Tuesday. "This was the fifth exchange of prisoners of war. A total of 76 people," Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement.

The swap included 10 Ukrainian officers, she said.

