1 dead, 12 injured in Sri Lanka as police opens fire at anti-govt protesters

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:41 IST
1 dead, 12 injured in Sri Lanka as police opens fire at anti-govt protesters

At least one person was killed and 12 others injured on Tuesday when police opened fire to disperse anti-government protestors in Sri Lanka's southwestern region of Rambukkana.

The residents were protesting the latest fuel price hike when they clashed with the police.

Police said the protesters had blocked the railway track at Rambukkana and started pelting stones at them.

Police Spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said in order to control the situation police opened fire and several people were injured.

At least 12 people were admitted to the Kegalle hospital, four of them were critical, police said.

