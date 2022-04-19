HC seeks authorities' stand on contempt plea for allowing construction on Karol Bagh pavements

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of local authorities on a plea seeking contempt action against them for allegedly allowing the construction of permanent structures like kiosks on the pavements in Karol Bagh here.

A bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Neena Bansal Gupta issued notice on the plea by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni and restrained any further construction in the area. In the plea, the advocate has said the construction would cause hindrance in pedestrian movement which is in utter violation of the high court's March 2018 order which had directed the municipal corporations to ensure that no permanent or semi-permanent structure causing hindrance to pedestrian movement, exist on any pavement.

The plea has thus urged the court to punish the contemnors for allegedly acting in utter violation of the March 13, 2018 order by allowing the construction of the kiosks on the pavements.

It has said that a legal notice was sent to the authorities on January 20 calling them to withdraw the November 2021 order directing the kiosk allottees to construct their kiosks near Ajmal Khan Park.

The plea has said after the receipt of the legal notice, the authorities had put on hold the construction of kiosks for some time, however, they have now permitted construction on the pavements adjoining the park at Ajmal Khan Park here in violation of the earlier order.

The high court, in its March 2018 order, had said “at the moment most of the pavements appear to be completely encroached. An appropriate enforcement action to ensure that minimum pedestrian use is available at any given point of time and at all times shall also be ensured. Likewise, monitoring is directed on a day-to-day basis.” It had said that appropriate and proper publicity in respect to the measures to be taken shall be given by the Delhi Police as well as the concerned MCDs and this decision applies to all corporations -- South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and New Delhi Municipal Council.

“All agencies – including, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, shall ensure that no permanent or semi-permanent structures, which cause hindrance to the free flow of pedestrian movement, exist on any pavement. Necessary action in this regard shall be taken and the progress in this regard shall be reported to the court by way of separate affidavits,” it had said. The matter would be heard next on July 18. PTI ADS RKS RKS

