Gold worth Rs 10.62 lakh seized at Mangalore airport
Customs officials at the international airport here have seized 199 gm of gold from a passenger hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala on Tuesday.Customs sources said the seized gold is valued at Rs 10.62 lakh. The passenger had arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress, they said.
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:35 IST
Customs officials at the international airport here have seized 199 gm of gold from a passenger hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala on Tuesday.
Customs sources said the seized gold is valued at Rs 10.62 lakh. The passenger had arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai. The gold was in the form of one cylindrical rod concealed inside shaft of the citrus juice mixer. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress, they said.
