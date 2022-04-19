Left Menu

Russian operations in Ukraine "prelude" to bigger offensive

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:22 IST
The United States sees ongoing Russian activity in eastern Ukraine as a prelude to a much larger offensive in the country, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Russia was still adding to its military capabilities to prepare for the new offensive, introducing an additional two battalion tactical groups (BTG) in the past 24 hours to bring to the total number of Russian BTGs in the country to 78.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

