Erdogan told Herzog he is "very upset" by injured or killed Palestinians

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:27 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he told his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on Tuesday that he had been "very upset" by Palestinians injured or killed in the West Bank and Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

In a tweet, Erdogan said the two had discussed the recent events caused by "some radical Israeli groups and security forces" in a phone call that comes amid efforts to normalise ties between the two countries.

