Merging of childline 1098 with 112: NGO asks govt to ensure concerns of children not compromised

As reports of merging of Childline number 1098 with Single Emergency number 112 come to the fore, a child rights body asked the government to ensure that concerns of children are not compromised and necessary systems and competencies are available. Sudarshan Suchi, CEO, Save the Children (Bal Raksha Bharat), in a statement, said it is essential that the process of receiving and addressing complaints is child-centric, and officials handling the 112 emergency number and the police are trained to sensitively handle and respond to the complaints on child rights violation. “It is critical to continue and strengthen the strong partnership of the government with civil society organisations working on child rights issues to effectively address and respond to emergencies related to children in a collaborative and sensitive manner,” he said.

The Centre is mulling to integrate various helplines -- 112, 181 and 1098 -- in an effort to provide a better emergency response, an official said.

He said dialling any of these numbers would take a common interface where complaints could be registered. The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a pan-India single number (112) for citizens in emergencies, while 1098 is a toll-free phone outreach service for children. PTI UZM SRY

