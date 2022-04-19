Left Menu

Merging of childline 1098 with 112: NGO asks govt to ensure concerns of children not compromised

It is critical to continue and strengthen the strong partnership of the government with civil society organisations working on child rights issues to effectively address and respond to emergencies related to children in a collaborative and sensitive manner, he said.The Centre is mulling to integrate various helplines -- 112, 181 and 1098 -- in an effort to provide a better emergency response, an official said.He said dialling any of these numbers would take a common interface where complaints could be registered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:50 IST
Merging of childline 1098 with 112: NGO asks govt to ensure concerns of children not compromised
  • Country:
  • India

As reports of merging of Childline number 1098 with Single Emergency number 112 come to the fore, a child rights body asked the government to ensure that concerns of children are not compromised and necessary systems and competencies are available. Sudarshan Suchi, CEO, Save the Children (Bal Raksha Bharat), in a statement, said it is essential that the process of receiving and addressing complaints is child-centric, and officials handling the 112 emergency number and the police are trained to sensitively handle and respond to the complaints on child rights violation. “It is critical to continue and strengthen the strong partnership of the government with civil society organisations working on child rights issues to effectively address and respond to emergencies related to children in a collaborative and sensitive manner,” he said.

The Centre is mulling to integrate various helplines -- 112, 181 and 1098 -- in an effort to provide a better emergency response, an official said.

He said dialling any of these numbers would take a common interface where complaints could be registered. The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a pan-India single number (112) for citizens in emergencies, while 1098 is a toll-free phone outreach service for children. PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022