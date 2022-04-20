Left Menu

Russian shelling increasing in Donbas, UK military update says

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 00:30 IST
Russian shelling and strikes on the Donbas line of control continued to increase on Tuesday but Ukrainian forces managed to repel numerous attempted advances, a British military update said. "Russian shelling and strikes on the Donbas line of control continue to increase, with the Ukrainians repelling numerous attempted advances by Russian forces," it said.

"Russia's ability to progress continues to be impacted by the environmental, logistical and technical challenges that have beset them so far, combined with the resilience of the highly-motivated Ukrainian armed forces".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

