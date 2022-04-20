Saudi Cabinet approves agreement on investments by PIF in Egypt -state media
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 03:29 IST
The Saudi Cabinet approved an agreement signed with Egypt on investments by the kingdom's Public Investments Fund in Egypt.
The two Arab counties signed an agreement on March 30 to support and encourage investments in Egypt by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement