7 of family charred to death as hut catches fire in Punjab's Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 20-04-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 08:12 IST
7 of family charred to death as hut catches fire in Punjab's Ludhiana
Seven members of a family were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba road here.

SHO of Tibba police station, Ranbir Singh, identified the victims as a couple and their five children. Their names were yet to be ascertained.

The cause of the fire was not yet established, he said.

