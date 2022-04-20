Top militant nabbed in Manipur's Churachandpur

A top militant was arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district, the Assam Rifles said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and Manipur Police nabbed the chief of militant group United Tribal Revolutionary Army (UTRA) from Dampi village on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

A .22 pistol with seven live bullets, a Chinese hand grenade and a mobile phone were seized from him, it said.

He was handed over to the police for further investigation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)