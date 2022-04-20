Delhi Police inspects violence-hit Jahangirpuri ahead of civic body's eviction drive today

Ahead of the anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North West, Usha Rangnani along with other police personnel inspected the area. Delhi Police personnel took stock of the situation in Jahangirpuri which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession.

Bharatiya Janata Party-run North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday. NDMC has also asked for 400 personnel from the Delhi Police to "handle law and order" during the drive. "They collect garbage or waste materials here. Now they are removing it as we got to know that bulldozer will come here," said a person present at the violence-hit area.

Heavy police deployment continued in the Jahangirpuri area to maintain law and order in the city. In a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the NDMC said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

"You are, therefore requested to provide at least 400 police personnel including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action," the letter further read. An altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident. On Tuesday, National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes that erupted between members of two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Meanwhile, in wake of the incident, the Delhi police is conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District. Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the situation in Jahangirpuri was peaceful and talks are being held with the peace committee.

"The situation is peaceful. Talks were held with Aman Committee. The investigation is taking place in a fair manner," Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said. (ANI)

