Left Menu

SC asks official to convey to NDMC Mayor, Delhi Police chief to stop demolition in Jahangirpuri

Later, it took note of the submissions of senior advocate Dushyant Dave that despite the order of the apex court the demolition was on as the authorities are saying that the same has not been communicated to them. Ok. Communicate it through Secretary-General or Registrar General of the apex court immediately, the CJI said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 12:51 IST
SC asks official to convey to NDMC Mayor, Delhi Police chief to stop demolition in Jahangirpuri
Supreme Court of India (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition in the riots-hit Jahangirpuri here to the NDMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, in the forenoon, ordered the stopping of the demolition drive by authorities in the area of Delhi and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the accused of the communal offenses. Later, it took note of the submissions of senior advocate Dushyant Dave that despite the order of the apex court the demolition was on as the authorities are saying that the same has not been communicated to them. ''It will be too late otherwise,'' Dave said urging urgent remedial action on the part of the top court. ''Ok. Communicate it through Secretary-General or Registrar General (of the apex court) immediately,'' the CJI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022