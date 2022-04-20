Left Menu

BrahMos scores two direct strikes on same target on Tuesday

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Tuesday scored two successful direct hits against the same target, an abandoned ship, which sank due to the impact.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 14:48 IST
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile scores two direct strikes on same target. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Tuesday scored two successful direct hits against the same target, an abandoned ship, which sank due to the impact. The first test-firing was done by the Indian Navy warship INS Delhi off the eastern seaboard of the country.

"The missile without warhead created a hole in the abandoned ship It travels at speeds around 3000 km per hour and is difficult to be intercepted by air defence systems," BrahMos officials told ANI. After the successful hit was secured by the Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force Su-30MKI aircraft armed with the air-launched version of the missile took off from an airbase and launched it at the same ship.

The ship sank after the missile with warhead hit it directly. The Indian Air Force and the Navy had coordinated with each other for the test firings held on Tuesday.

More launches of the cruise missile are going to be held in near future, defence officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

