Left Menu

Man gets death sentence for rape and murder of a girl in Thane district

After the sexual assault, he smashed the girls head with a stone before fleeing the spot.The father of the victim used to run an eatery in Bhiwandi city, the prosecution said.Kori was convicted under sections 364 kidnapping or abducting in order to murder, 376 Punishment for rape, and 302 Punishment for murder of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Noting that it was the rarest of rare case, the judge sentenced Kori to death for kidnap, rape and murder.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:22 IST
Man gets death sentence for rape and murder of a girl in Thane district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old porter from Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra was sentenced to death by a court here on Wednesday for kidnapping, raping, and murdering a seven-year-old girl in 2019. The Special POCSO judge KD Shirbate convicted Bharatkumar Dhaniram Kori under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The prosecution examined 25 witnesses during the trial. Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay More told the court that Kori abducted the girl from near her house in the Subhash Nagar area in Karivali village on the night of December 21, 2019, took her to an isolated place, and raped her. After the sexual assault, he smashed the girl's head with a stone before fleeing the spot.

The father of the victim used to run an eatery in Bhiwandi city, the prosecution said.

Kori was convicted under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 376 (Punishment for rape), and 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Noting that it was the ''rarest of rare case'', the judge sentenced Kori to death for kidnap, rape, and murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022