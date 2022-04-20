U.S. Chamber urges Senate to delay consideration of Alvaro Bedoya's FTC nomination
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged the Senate to delay consideration of Alvaro Bedoya's nomination to the Federal Trade Commission.
In a letter to Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the Chamber said the nomination should be delayed until Bedoya clarifies "certain positions on critical issues regarding Commission management and authority."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Chamber
- Senate
- Mitch McConnell
- Federal Trade Commission
- Chuck Schumer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top Republican Senator wants Biden administration to enter into a trade deal with India
Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic COVID cases; U.S. Senate negotiators reach deal on $10 billion for COVID aid and more
U.S. Senate negotiators reach deal on $10 bln for COVID aid
North Carolina U.S. Senate primary a test of Trump's power over Republican voters
INSIGHT-U.S. conservative conference with Hungary’s hardline leader reflects Republican divide