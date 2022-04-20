Left Menu

20-04-2022
U.S. Chamber urges Senate to delay consideration of Alvaro Bedoya's FTC nomination
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged the Senate to delay consideration of Alvaro Bedoya's nomination to the Federal Trade Commission.

In a letter to Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the Chamber said the nomination should be delayed until Bedoya clarifies "certain positions on critical issues regarding Commission management and authority."

