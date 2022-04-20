Left Menu

Russia says it's not banning foreign journalists but tightening visa rules

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 16:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia is not planning to stop foreign journalists from entering the country but it is tightening visa rules for those from "unfriendly countries", a deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Yevgeny Ivanov told parliament this was in response to moves by the European Union and other countries to make it harder for the Russian business community to obtain visas.

"We have responded by making it harder for journalists from unfriendly countries to obtain visas. They will now get a single-entry visa and pay a higher visa fee," he said.

