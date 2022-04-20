Pawar residence attack: Lawyer Sadavarte moves sessions court for bail

Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte who was arrested in connection with a protest staged by MSRTC workers at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence moved a bail plea before a sessions court here on Wednesday. Sadavarte's earlier attempt to seek bail was rejected by additional chief metropolitan magistrate (Girgaon court) Jaywant Chandrakant Yadav.

The lawyer, who claims to represent the striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was arrested soon after the protest that took place at Pawar's residence Silver Oak on April 8.

In his fresh plea, moved through advocate Girish Kulkarni, Sadavarte claimed that the case against him was ''politically motivated''.

The lawyer in his plea has claimed that he was not present on the spot, and hence, the sections he has been booked under do not apply to him.

Sadavarte's bail application will be heard on Thursday.

The police have so far arrested over 118 persons in connection with the agitation staged by striking MSRTC workers at Silver Oak.

