Left Menu

MP: Man kills elderly relative suspecting him of practising black magic

A 21-year-old man allegedly killed an elderly relative on suspicion that he practised black magic on his family in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday. The police were subsequently informed and the body was sent for autopsy, the official added.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 20-04-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 18:13 IST
MP: Man kills elderly relative suspecting him of practising black magic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man allegedly killed an elderly relative on suspicion that he practised black magic on his family in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Reyakheda village on the outskirts of Jabalpur city on Tuesday night, an official said. Sandeep Ahirwar was arrested for killing his grandfather Netram Ahirwar (71), suspecting that he practised black magic on his family because of which his brothers could not have children, city superintendent of police (CSP) Tushar Singh said.

Sandeep was seen near the scene of murder by some villagers at night and later he went to his uncle's house, the official said.

On being interrogated, Sandeep revealed that he suspected Netram, a distant relative, of practising black magic on his family, he said.

The police have recovered a sword, a mobile phone and a motorcycle from the accused, he said.

A villager informed the victim's family that his body was lying on the road late last night, following which his family members rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries, the official said.

The victim had gone to see the stock of foodgrains stored near a school in the village, he said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police were subsequently informed and the body was sent for autopsy, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022