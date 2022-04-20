Left Menu

Taiwan is part of China, Beijing tells U.S.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-04-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 18:46 IST
Taiwan is a part of China and no one can change that, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Wednesday during a rare phone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to a statement from Beijing.

"If the Taiwan issue were not handled properly, it would have a damaging impact on Sino-U.S. relations," Wei added, according to statement published by the defence ministry.

