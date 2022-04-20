Pentagon chief spoke with China's defense minister- official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 18:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with China's Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two talked about relations between the countries and "regional security issues, and Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."
