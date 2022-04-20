Left Menu

Mumbai: Murder case registered over decomposed body found in nullah

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 19:42 IST
Mumbai: Murder case registered over decomposed body found in nullah
  • Country:
  • India

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the body of a man recovered from a nullah in Deonar area here, police said on Wednesday.

The decomposed body of a man in his 30s was found in a nullah in Tata Nagar locality of Deonar last week, an official said. The body was sent for an autopsy, which revealed that the man had died of unnatural causes, he said.

The police are trying to establish the deceased man's identity and examining the CCTV cameras in the locality to track down the accused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022