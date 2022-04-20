Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva says G20 cooperation must continue despite 'difficult moment'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 19:46 IST
IMF's Georgieva says G20 cooperation must continue despite 'difficult moment'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that it was a "difficult moment" for the Group of 20 economies with tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but she insisted that G20 cooperation must continue to deal with pressing problems.

"We also recognize how interdependent we are -- and just make the list of questions no country can solve on its own. And it is so obvious that cooperation must and will continue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022